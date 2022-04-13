Cuba FM: The US Uses Human Rights as an Instrument

On Wednesday, the Cuban Foreign Minister said that the U.S. is taking human rights matters as instruments to manipulate other states.

Bruno Rodrigues Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister, said on Wednesday that in order to manipulate and intimidate countries that do not subordinate to Washington's interests, the U.S. is using human rights as an instrument.

Through his Twitter account, the Cuban FM denounced that the White House has some concessions to countries with a bad historical background on the matter, saying that the U.S. “rewards and finances governments with a lousy record.”

The comments came following Tuesday's release of the U.S. State Department's latest annual report on human rights globally, where Washington kept its internal problems under the table, highlighting the faults in H.R issues of other countries.

Rodriguez Parrilla said that the highest violation of Cubans’ human rights is the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Island. He added that the U.S. report on human rights manipulated the reality of the issue in Cuba intended to subvert the Island's constitutional order.

Human rights are for the United States a utilitarian instrument it opportunistically uses to attack countries that do not give in to its designs, while it rewards and finances governments with a dreadful human rights record. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 13, 2022

Johana Tablada, the deputy director of the United States Department at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that such policy invests millions of dollars in a large-scale smear campaign against the Caribbean country, its population, healthcare system, and legitimate sources of income discredits the U.S. Government.