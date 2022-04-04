US Blockade Against Cuba Decried During World Media Marathon

Regarding the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, representatives of the National Workers Central of Panama (CNTP) condemned this policy on Monday, stating that it is an outdated policy that has failed.

Zelideth Rosales, who is responsible for international relations of the CNTP, said that the U.S. blockade imposed on the island for more than half a century is a crime against humanity.

Rosales said Cuba's ability to access essential medical supplies needed in containing the COVID-19 pandemic has been seriously affected by increased harassment from the U.S. government.

Rosales also said that Cuba has defended its sovereignty and demonstrated its courage with the production of domestic vaccines aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of Washington's coercive measures targeting Cuba's achievements in all fields, including health, science, education, and technology.

The official referred to the World Media Marathon that took place on April 2 and 3, an event organized by the Europe for Cuba solidarity channel with 24 hours of transmissions on social networks, noting that it represents an opportunity for those who demand an end to Washington's hostility to speak out against the U.S. blockade.

The initiative of the "Media Marathon against the #blockade" had the participation of dozens of media, organizations, voices of solidarity that came together to denounce the illegal, immoral and criminal policy of the US against Cuba. #VamosConTodo until the end of the #blockade. pic.twitter.com/3LCWN0P41m — ICAP Las Tunas (@ICAPlastunas) April 4, 2022

In this regard, he added that during the Media Marathon, several Panamanian workers rose their voices to denounce Washington's economic, commercial and financial blockade and its extraterritorial nature, stating that it is a policy that has sought to suffocate the people of Cuba since the victory of the Revolution in 1959.

At the event, activists from organizations such as the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba, the National Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba in Panama, the National Front for the Defense of Economic and Social Rights conveyed a message of support to the island. Leaders of the Broad Front for Democracy, the Federico Briton Community Movement, and the Jose Marti Association of Cubans Residing in Panama transmitted as well messages of support.



Representatives of the Popular Party, indigenous communities, peasant groups, community audiovisual creators, the Revolutionary Youth, Transforming Thought and Action, the National Union of Women, and the Revolutionary Student Front of November 29 also sent their regards and expressed their support for Cuba.