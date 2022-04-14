Cuba Elected to UN Economic and Social Council Bodies

ECOSOC is made up of 54 members elected by the General Assembly and their mandates are for three years. It is the body that coordinates the economic and social work of the UN and its institutions and specialized agencies.

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) elected Cuba as a member of four of its bodies, including the Executive Board of the United Nations Children's Fund.

This decision, which was announced during a session at the UN headquarters in New York, will also allow Cuba to be part of the Commission on the Status of Women, the Commission on Science and Technology for Development and the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the island, the election took place by acclamation, demonstrating the prestige of the country worldwide. It also proves Cuba's influence within the United Nations and its work in favor of the promotion and protection of human rights.

In #ECOSOC, #Cuba elected by acclamation as member of the Commission on the Status of Women,Commission on Science & Technology for Development,Committee on NGOs & #UNICEF Executive Board. Another demonstration of #Cuba's commitment to multilateralism & @UN system#VamosConTodo pic.twitter.com/ylfbqcOG1n — Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo (@AnayansiRCamejo) April 13, 2022

In its official Twitter account, the Presidency of the Caribbean country considered that this decision turns Cuba into a world reference. Its prestige stands out in the world despite the cruel media campaign waged against it.

ECOSOC is made up of 54 members elected by the General Assembly and their mandates are for three years. It is the body that coordinates the economic and social work of the UN and its institutions and specialized agencies.