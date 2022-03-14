Cuban President Praises Country's Journalism

On Monday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised Cuban journalism in celebration of Day of the Press in the country.

Via Twitter, the Cuban President remarked on the 130th anniversary of the foundation of Patria newspaper by Jose Marti, the National Hero.

“A day of celebration and reflection, this March 14. For the 130 years of Patria and the challenges of the Cuban press in the current hour of #Cuba. We are honored to accompany revolutionary journalism when it declares: #HacemosPatria,” the President posted on his Twitter account.

On the occasion, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also labeled the Cuban press as brave, committed, and a faithful defender of truth in light of the lies and manipulation of information by Western media. “With Marti’s ethics as the path of Cuban journalism, #HacemosPatria (#WeDoHomeland) in the face of those who do not cease in their efforts to destroy the Revolution,” the Cuban FM tweeted.

Para honrar la fecha de aparición de este importante periódico, desde los primeros años de la década de 1990 se celebra el 14 de marzo como Día de la Prensa Cubana. Llegue nuestra felicitación a todos los profesionales de la prensa cubana pic.twitter.com/0t9F6HeRj8 — Empresa Agroforestal Matanzas (@Agrofor2Empresa) March 14, 2022

To honor the date of appearance of this important newspaper, since the early 1990s, March 14 has been celebrated as Cuban Press Day. Our congratulations to all Cuban press professionals.

