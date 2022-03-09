Cuba: President Praises Alzheimer’s Treatment

The conditional sanitary registration of the NeuroEpo molecule for mild and moderate Alzheimer's disease was approved in Cuba by the national regulatory entity.

The registration was granted by the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices. It will be valid for three years, starting from the date of issue of the registration certificate, informed the general director of the CIM, Eduardo Ojito.

After obtaining the results of the third phase of the clinical efficacy study, its registration was confirmed. The authorization request must be submitted within a period not exceeding six months, stated the general director.

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, exaltó hoy la aprobación por parte de la entidad reguladora nacional del registro sanitario condicionado de la molécula NeuroEpo para el Alzhéimer leve y moderado. https://t.co/MgBzr3QSxN — Ayde (@Ayderodriguez23) March 9, 2022

These statements were made at the usual meeting held every Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution. Scientists and experts from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) discussed the significance of the recent conditional sanitary registration approval.

During the meeting, the head of state noted that post-pandemic priorities include addressing neurodevelopmental disorders in children.



