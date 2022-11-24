Cuban President Leaves Türkiye and Travels to China

"We conclude our visit with great optimism in the future of the relations between Türkiye and Cuba," Diaz-Canel said.

On Thursday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced the conclusion of his official visit to Türkiye, which he described as "fruitful" and "encouraging" given that both nations ratified their willingness to continue strengthening friendly relations.

"We conclude our visit with great optimism in the future of the relations between Türkiye and Cuba," tweeted Diaz-Canel, who is on an international tour that began in Algeria on November 16, continued later in Russia, and will conclude in China.

The Cuban leader said that the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were very encouraging because "they ratified the will to continue strengthening political relations between the two nations."

He highly appreciated Türkiye's rejection of the U.S. blockade against Cuba and announced that he invited Erdogan to visit his country whenever he wishes to do so.

Cuba and Türkiye agreed to continue cooperating on matters related to biotechnology, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, health, education, sports, and culture.

During a press conference, Erdogan expressed the interest of the Turkish public and private sectors in increasing the volume of their investment and trade with Cuba.

On Thursday, Diaz-Canel will arrive in Beijing where he is expected to hold high-level meetings to consolidate bilateral relations between Cuba and China.