Cuban President Rejects Sanctions Against Russia

During a speech at the Russian Lower House (Duma) on Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia.

"Cuba strongly condemns the unfair unilaterally imposed sanctions against Russia. The reasons for the current conflict must be found in the aggressive policy of the United States and in the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the borders with Russia,” he said, specifying that Cuba supports a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

Diaz-Canel also commented that Russia and Cuba are successfully developing bilateral projects despite the sanctions and the global crisis. Among these projects is oil exploration in the Boca de Jaruco area, where hydrocarbon production is growing.

The Cuban leader also highlighted that both countries are working on the modernization of an important steel plant whose first phase will be completed in the near future.



Diaz-Canel announced that the Cuban Parliament president Juan Lazo Hernandez will soon visit Russia and recalled that the Duma president Viacheslav Volodin visited Cuba in February.

The parliamentary relations are "an important pillar of bilateral ties and a key piece for the promotion and development of our economic, commercial, and financial cooperation," he said.

Later, Diaz-Canel and President Vladimir Putin took part in the inauguration of a monument to Fidel Castro, the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution whose name is remembered in a square in Moscow.

