Posthumous Honoris Causa from Zacatecas Univ. to Pablo Milanés

The Autonomous University of Zacatecas had planned to personally present Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés with a doctorate Honoris Causa on December 2.

The University's Rector, Rubén Ibarra Reyes, said the Honorary Doctorate will be awarded posthumously. On Monday, November 21, the death of Pablo Milanés was confirmed in Madrid, Spain, at the age of 79.

Ibarra regretted the death of the Cuban musician, who had a very close relationship with the Mexican institution. He described his loss as a very sad event for the world of the arts and for society in general.

"He was a great artist, a great composer, a great singer-songwriter," said the Rector, who recognized the relationship of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas with the people and government of Cuba.

Regarding the Honoris Causa doctorate, which will have to be awarded posthumously, Ibarra said: "We will respect the prudential time of mourning that the family of Pablo Milanés has to live, and after that, talk to them and see the issue."

En nombre de la comunidad universitaria y de la administración rectoral que me honro en encabezar, lamento el fallecimiento del maestro Pablo Milanés, reconocido cantautor cubano y una de las voces más importantes de habla hispana.



On behalf of the university community and the rector's administration that I am honored to head, I mourn the passing of Maestro Pablo Milanés, renowned Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the most important voices of the Spanish-speaking world. Farewell, maestro, farewell Pablo!

According to the director, the presentation of the award by the University Council, originally scheduled for September 27, was postponed to December 2 due to Pablo's health condition, which prevented him from attending.

"With his death, we can only mourn him and his family in a respectful way, and then we will see a future date and do it posthumously," said Ibarra. He recognized the legacy of the singer-songwriter and praised his special contribution to Cuban and Latin American culture.