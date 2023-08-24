Cuban President Meets Chinese Counterpart in South Africa

"We ratify the will to implement the important consensuses adopted during our visit to Beijing in 2022..."

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the framework of the XV BRICS Summit.

From his Twitter account, the president announced the meeting and expressed the decision of both presidents to comply with the collaboration agreements between the nations.

"We ratify the will to implement the important consensuses adopted during our visit to Beijing in 2022 for the benefit of both peoples," the Cuban head of state stressed.

En el contexto de la XV Cumbre de los #BRICS, me reuní con el presidente de la República Popular China, Xi Jinping.



Ratificamos la voluntad de implementar los importantes consensos adoptados durante nuestra visita a Beijing en 2022 para beneficio de ambos pueblos. pic.twitter.com/iODRx7WIme — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 23, 2023

In the context of the XV Summit of the #BRICS, I met with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. We ratified the will to implement the important consensuses adopted during our visit to Beijing in 2022 for the benefit of both peoples.

Likewise, Díaz- Canel Bermúdez pointed out that "we noted a willingness to deepen inter-party ties and the close ties of friendship and cooperation."

"I appreciated China's solidarity and support for the just demand for the end of the blockade and the exclusion of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Díaz-Canel: “Siempre será un honor visitar la patria de Nelson Mandela” https://t.co/gGZGcAXRKN pic.twitter.com/hWYlgwhiia — Partido Comunista de Cuba (@PartidoPCC) August 23, 2023

Díaz-Canel: "It will always be an honor to visit the homeland of Nelson Mandela"

On the other hand, the Cuban president held a meeting with leaders of the tripartite alliance of the South African Government, made up of the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

"We expressed the willingness of our Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) to continue strengthening party ties. I appreciated the support and solidarity with Cuba," said the head of state.