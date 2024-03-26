Cuban President Deplores Death Toll from Gaza Genocide

On Monday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated the urgency of a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, because UN rules only provide for a truce during the month of Ramadan.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues to rise and now exceeds 32,000, mostly children and women.

Through his account on X, the head of state reflected that while the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution the day before demanding a ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan, the martyrs continued.

He also condemned the US's continued refusal to make peace. "Shame on the world," he added in his message.

Mientras el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU aprobaba una resolución exigiendo el cese al fuego en Gaza por el mes del Ramadán, la cifra de muertos por el genocidio israelí seguía en aumento: ¡ya más de 32 mil! Y Estados Unidos continúa negándose a la paz. Vergüenza mundial. pic.twitter.com/twvqJoDYDJ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 26, 2024

The tweet reads, "While the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan, the death toll from the Israeli genocide continued to rise: already more than 32,000! And the United States continues to refuse peace. World shame."

The resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire leading to a lasting and sustainable end to the conflict and the return of hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At the same time, it emphasizes the urgent need to allow more life-saving aid to reach a starving population in the besieged enclave in compliance with international law.

The UN Security Council also considers urgent the need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and strengthen the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

It also reiterated its call for the removal of obstacles to the delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance.



