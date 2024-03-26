Namibia: UN Resolution Welcomed, Ceasefire in Gaza Demanded

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted the resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, the Namibian government expressed its appreciation for the adoption of Resolution 2728 by the United Nations Security Council, which aims to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and advocates for the release of all hostages.

Penda Naanda, Namibia's executive director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, emphasized the importance of this resolution in providing relief to the people of Gaza, who have suffered immensely from ongoing conflict and violence.

"The adoption is a welcome relief for the people of Gaza, who have endured constant bombardment of their homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship, during which thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives," he said.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted the resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan.

The UN Security Council has adopted a ceasefire resolution for Gaza after 171 days of war. Namibia supports the move as the death toll exceeds 32,000, says the Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Penda Naanda. pic.twitter.com/Y7wUwMIfVy — Namibia Future Media News (@FutureMedia_Nam) March 26, 2024

The resolution won 14 votes in favor among the 15 members of the council. The United States, which had previously vetoed three draft resolutions that would have called for or demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, abstained Monday, allowing the draft to pass.

Resolution 2728 was the first Security Council resolution that demanded or called for a ceasefire in Gaza after the flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Some 32,333 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and nearly 75,000 Palestinians injured since Oct. 7, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.



#BREAKING | The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.#Palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/JDlmFr6qSk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2024

Stressing Namibia's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, Naanda underscored the country's stance on settling international disputes through non-violent means.

While acknowledging the positive step taken with the adoption of Resolution 2728, Naanda reiterated Namibia's call for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict. He emphasized the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire and establishing two states coexisting peacefully within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem recognized as the capital of the State of Palestine.

"Namibia calls on the members of the United Nations Security Council to fulfill their obligations and ensure that UN Security Council Resolution 2728 is implemented without further delay," he said.