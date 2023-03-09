Cuban National Ballet To Perform In Costa Rica

The shows' program will comprise international ballet choreographies, including “Majisimo,” “The shape of red,” “The swan’s death,” and the Don Quixote Ballet Suite.

On April 22 and April 23, Cuba’s National Ballet will give two presentations at the Melico Salazar Theater in San Jose, Costa Rica at 20:00 and 17:00, respectively.

Inter-American Productions, which is in charge of the shows’ production, explained that their program will comprise international ballet choreographies, including “Majisimo,” “The Shape of Red,” “The Swan’s Death,” and the Don Quixote Ballet Suite.

Founded in 1948 by Cuba’s prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, the Cuban National Ballet is one of the world's most prestigious ballet companies and a faithful representative of Latin American culture.

"The artistic and technical rigor of its dancers and the breadth and diversity of the aesthetic conception of its choreographers make this group one of the greatest institutions of its kind in the international scene," Inter-American Productions stressed.

The Cuban National Ballet has received the Paris Grand Prix and Cuba's Felix Varela Order. In addition, in 2018, Cuba's Culture Minister declared this company a Cultural Heritage.

For the 75th anniversary of its foundation, the Company will also tour in May around Spanish cities, including Seville, Bilbao, Granada, Santander, and Burgos, where it will present four diverse choreographies.

These are: “Love Fear Loss,” a ballet inspired by the French singer Edith Piaf and choreographed by Brazilian dancer Ricardo Amarantes, “Three Preludes,” created by U.K. choreographer Ben Stevenson from piano pieces by the Russian composer Serguei Rachmaninov, “Concerto DSCH,” an abstract ballet inspired by a concert by Dmitri Shostakovich, and “Seventh Symphony,” a choreography by German dancer Uwe Scholz and premiered in 1991 by the Stuttgart Estate Ballet of Germany.