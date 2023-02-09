Colombian Vice President Marquez To Pay Official Visit To Cuba

"The Havana International Book Fair is is an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties and build alliances around common regional goals like integration and peace," she said.

On Thursday, Colombian Vice President France Marquez will begin an official visit to Cuba to participate in the International Book Fair of Havana 2023, of which Colombia is the guest of honor.

"This visit is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between our countries and build alliances around common goals like regional integration, racial justice, gender equity, and peace," Marquez said.

Upon arriving in Havana, she will visit the Martin Luther King Memorial Center (CMMLK), where she will meet with Afro-Cuban social organizations. Afterward, she will go to March 13 Park to make a wreath in memory of national hero Jose Marti.

Marquez will also give a speech at the Havana Book Fair inauguration ceremony and will attend a representation of foreign and local arts groups in the Cuban National Theater on Friday.

������Everything is ready in the capital of #Cuba for the 31st edition of the #LaHabana International Book Fair, the largest and most popular cultural event in the country, which will take place between February 9 and 19.#CubanosConDerechos @cubano_libro pic.twitter.com/iLEENAJ2eP — Embajada de Cuba en Fiji (@EmbacubaFiji) February 6, 2023

During her visit to Cuba, she will also sign a memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation with Vice President Salvador Valdes and will meet with ambassadors of African and Caribbean countries, with whom she intends to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. "Cuba is one of the Latin American countries that has most cooperated with Africa and the Caribbean, so it has a great number of embassies of these nations," Marquez praised, adding that the Island has contributed a lot to promote peace in Colombia. “Returning to Cuba as Vice President after having come a few years ago as a participant in the peace talks between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is evidence of how we are realizing our dream of lasting peace for our country,” she insisted.