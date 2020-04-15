Cuban Doctors Arrive in Qatar to Fight COVID-19

The Henry Reeve International Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and epidemics, is made up of 200 doctors, nurses, and specialists that will assist the local healthcare system.

Cuba's government informed Wednesday that a brigade of around 200 health professionals arrived in Qatar in order to help fight the global coronavirus pandemic in the Gulf State.

“Cuban doctors are excellent...We have a positive experience with the Cuban Hospital,” the Co-Chair of National Pandemic Preparedness Committee Abdullatif Al Khal emphasized.

The official added that "Qatar asked Cuba to send a certain number of doctors and nurses to help it fight the virus... Cuba is a friendly country so they extended their hand to Qatar.”

The Henry Reeve International Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and epidemics, is made up of doctors, nurses, and specialists that will assist the local healthcare system by providing their services to COVID-19 infected patients.

The brigade was received by the Executive Director of the Cuban Hospital of Dukhan and local cooperation chief, the Cuban Ambassador and the Chief of Cuba's Medical Services for COVID-10.

Since the outbreak began, Cuba has been at the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, sending doctors and nurses to 19 nations across the world, which include Jamaica, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Haiti, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Italy, Andorra, Togo, St. Thomas and Prince, Angola, and now Qatar.

“It just goes to the history of Cuba’s deep and long-lasting commitment to humanitarian solidarity with other countries,” Peter Kornbluh, Director of the Cuba Documentation Project at the National Security Archive at George Washington University told Democracy Now.