Cuban Medical Team Arrives in Barbados to Help Fight COVID-19

A team of Cuban medical professionals including 100 intensive care specialists arrived Sunday in Barbados to join the Caribbean nation in its fight against the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

Barbados Health Minister Jeffrey Bostic held a virtual press conference Sunday in which he said the Cuban professionals will provide much-needed support to strained local medical teams that have been working grueling hours in demanding circumstances.

“We thank the people and government of Cuba for their support in this time of great demand for their medical services,” Bostic said expressing gratitude to Cuban authorities for helping the country.

The health minister also praised local physicians for their work and urged Barbadians to respect the measures in place to curb the spread of infections and reduce pressure on the health system.

Bostic reported the first coronavirus death in the country; an 81-year-old man who had recently traveled to the United Kingdom.

Barbados has so far 60 confirmed cases, the majority of which have been imported. The second death due to COVID-19 was registered Monday.

As part of the efforts to control and contain the spread of the virus on the island, the government imposed a 24-hour curfew until April 14.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean region, Belize also recorded Sunday its first coronavirus death, a 55-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions.

In Saint Maarten, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed for 15 days. The country has reported 25 cases and four deaths.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths. It has 105 confirmed cases of which 49 can be traced back to individuals who recently returned from a cruise.

As of Monday, Jamaica had 58 confirmed cases, while three people died.