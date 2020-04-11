Cuban Doctors Arrive in Angola to Train 1500 Health Technicians

Cuban revolution keeps fighting the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide despite U.S. harassment.

Angola’s Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta informed that 1,500 health technicians will be trained by Cuban doctors in matters of family medicine for community epidemiological surveillance.

“The training will take place at Girassol Hospital… because it has excellent simulators for practical classes, which is an indispensable condition,” local outlet SAPO reported.

With that training, "Angolan doctors will visit the families assigned to them, at a rate of 1,000 inhabitants per professional, cohabiting with the Cubans who arrived in Angola for the purpose," the Inter-ministerial Commission for Pandemic Response spokesperson explained.

On Friday morning, 256 Cuban health workers arrived in Angola to support the fight against COVID-19, which has already infected 19 people in this African country.

The Cuban team member will be distributed to 164 municipalities in order to contain the epidemic from the rural territories with the greatest needs​​​​​​​.

“Cuban doctors will not only stay in referral hospitals.​​​​​​​ They will put their knowledge to the benefit of Angola and Angolans, even in remote areas, especially with confirmed cases,” the Health Minister said.

The Cuban medical team includes 188 physicians and 24 nurses who are part of the Henry Reeve’s brigade of health workers specialized in disaster and epidemic situations.​​​​​​​

This is the face of the US Blockade against #Cuba - my friends daughter "Vida" staying at home #coronavirus - ���� don't believe in or support punishing innocent people for politics @PatrickBWeiler @FP_Champagne Cuba is helping others. We can help Cubans pic.twitter.com/stusAnujv3 — John Richmond �� (@John68Richmond) April 11, 2020

On Friday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the increase in Washington’s actions to isolate the country in the current epidemiological context.

"Amid this health situation, attacks are growing to discredit the Revolution. Recently, the U.S. government has launched the slander that Cuba takes part in drug trafficking,” he said.

The Cuban Revolution has sent teams of its respected health workers to at least 15 different countries as part of its strategy of promoting medical diplomacy amid the global crisis.​​​​​​​