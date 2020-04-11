    • Live
Cuban Doctors Arrive in Angola to Train 1500 Health Technicians
  • Cuban doctors arrive in Luanda, Angola, April 10, 2020.

    Cuban doctors arrive in Luanda, Angola, April 10, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 11 April 2020 (3 hours 7 minutes ago)
Cuban revolution keeps fighting the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide despite U.S. harassment.

Angola’s Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta informed that 1,500 health technicians will be trained by Cuban doctors in matters of family medicine for community epidemiological surveillance.

RELATED:

Cuba: Government Implements New Measures to Prevent COVID-19

“The training will take place at Girassol Hospital… because it has excellent simulators for practical classes, which is an indispensable condition,” local outlet SAPO reported.

With that training, "Angolan doctors will visit the families assigned to them, at a rate of 1,000 inhabitants per professional, cohabiting with the Cubans who arrived in Angola for the purpose," the Inter-ministerial Commission for Pandemic Response spokesperson explained.

On Friday morning, 256 Cuban health workers arrived in Angola to support the fight against COVID-19, which has already infected 19 people in this African country.

The Cuban team member will be distributed to 164 municipalities in order to contain the epidemic from the rural territories with the greatest needs​​​​​​​. 

“Cuban doctors will not only stay in referral hospitals.​​​​​​​ They will put their knowledge to the benefit of Angola and Angolans, even in remote areas, especially with confirmed cases,” the Health Minister said.

The Cuban medical team includes 188 physicians and 24 nurses who are part of the Henry Reeve’s brigade of health workers specialized in disaster and epidemic situations.​​​​​​​

On Friday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the increase in Washington’s actions to isolate the country in the current epidemiological context.

"Amid this health situation, attacks are growing to discredit the Revolution. Recently, the U.S. government has launched the slander that Cuba takes part in drug trafficking,” he said.

The Cuban Revolution has sent teams of its respected health workers to at least 15 different countries as part of its strategy of promoting medical diplomacy amid the global crisis.​​​​​​​

Cuba U.S. Blockade Henry Reeve

Miguel Diaz-Canel Silvia Lutucuta

SAPO- EFE - Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ JF
