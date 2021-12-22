Cuban Congress Approves Family Code Favorable to Gender Equity

The new norm includes a definition of marriage that opens the possibility for people of the same sex to marry and adopt children.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly of Cuba approved the final version of the Family Code that will be submitted to popular consultation in early 2022.

The preliminary versions of this bill were prepared by professionals and experts from various social sectors and institutions between September and October. The Family Code includes a definition of marriage that opens the possibility for people of the same sex to marry and adopt children.

During the debate prior to the approval of the popular consultation, lawmaker Mariela Castro pointed out that this bill promotes respect for full equality and advocates the elimination of discrimination.

The popular consultation for the final approval of the Family Code will take place between February 1 and April 30, 2022.

The proposed Family Code of #Cuba is thorough, modern, and robust, respectful of the Constitution of the Republic and the international treaties signed by the Caribbean island, the #MinisterofJustice, @OscarCubaMinjus said.

"The Family Code is consistent with the Constitution and develops the various institutions in correspondence with the humanistic character of our revolutionary process, the results of Family Law science, Cuban judicial practice, and advances in other countries' practice," outlet Granma commented.

Lawmaker Yolanda Ferrer stressed that the new norm also promotes the emancipation of women and she remembered the late revolutionary leader Vilma Espín, who promoted the rights of women and children in Cuba.

"Although the approval of the code does not immediately eliminate all the patriarchal practices that exist in Cuban families, the challenge is to help and work to dissolve them," Ferrer said.