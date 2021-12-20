Cuban Parliament Debates Economic Plans and Priorities for 2022

President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for an urgent review of foreign investment strategy on the island.

Cuba's Parliament debated the economic priorities planned for 2022, highlighting the search for macroeconomic stabilization and the fight against speculative price increases.

With the presence of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, legislators met at the Havana Convention Palace, as part of the activities before the Eighth Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power in its ninth legislature.

This Sunday, the Parliament carried out an exhaustive analysis on the estimated behavior of the economy during 2021 and projections for 2022, the draft State Budget Law for the following calendar, the situation of passenger transportation in the country and the maternal-infant program.

National Assembly lawmakers advocated for greater agility in foreign direct investment and international collaboration processes.

The Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Jesús Pérez, called attention to the relevance of stimulating investments with foreign capital in the municipalities, due to the immediate contribution it makes to the welfare of the people, as in the case of the agricultural sector.

El Plan de la Economía y el Presupuesto del Estado para el 2022 están orientados a mejorar la situación de nuestro país; esto no quiere decir que vamos a resolver todos los problemas de un tirón, pero sí podemos avanzar de una manera más eficaz. #CubaVivehttps://t.co/K6cODSUD7t — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 20, 2021

"The Economy Plan and the State Budget for 2022 are aimed at improving the situation of our country; this does not mean that we are going to solve all the problems at once, but we can move forward in a more effective way. #CubaLives"

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel insisted on Monday on encouraging foreign investment (FDI) in the country with the integration of specialists in negotiating teams and a more significant impact on productive entities.

"It is necessary to integrate more jurists and experts in international law to the working groups, made up mostly of executives," he said in connection with the analysis of this activity in the National Assembly.

The leader acknowledged the need to speed up the pace to concretize projects once negotiations have begun.

"Sometimes we are waiting for the pace to be set by the other party, when we must understand that both collaboration and foreign investment projects need to be followed up on," he said.