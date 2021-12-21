Rome: March Call For the Lifting of US Blockade Imposed on Cuba

People marched in Rome on Tuesday along the pathway of Saint Francis of Assisi, calling for lifting the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba.

The marchers started their walk in the Poggio San Lorenzo community, covering 38 kilometers with a rest-stop at Rieti city.

Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love Project, and Michele Curto, President of the Association for the Cultural and Economic Exchange with Italy and the Coordinator of Associations of Cubans Residing in Italy, Ada Galano, led the march.

During the second day, the marchers covered over 100 kilometers from the city of Assisi. Under the initiative of several solidarity and religious organizations, they journeyed by the Road of Love.

On the path of SanFrancisco, Cuban and Italian pilgrims expand Puentes De Amor from Assisi to Roma , led by Carlos Lazo Puentes de amor and Michele Curto AICECuba. They call for peace and No Más Bloqueo of USA vs. the people of Cuba. PoniéndoleCorazónACuba

The march was meant at creating conscience on the need to eradicate the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. administration, which dates back over six decades.

The promotion of peace among American nations and the rest of the world was part of the journey's objectives.