National Assembly of Cuba Begins Its Eighth Period of Sessions

On their first day of face-to-face sessions, lawmakers will analyze topics such as the economic goals achieved in 2021, national planning for 2022, and the State budget bill.

On Tuesday, Cuba's National Assembly will begin its 8th regular session of the 9th legislature with the analysis of the economic situation and the debate of four bills. The National Assambly President Esteban Lazo called the new session from 09:00 (local time).

According to the agenda for the first day of sessions, lawmakers will analyze topics such as the economic goals achieved in 2021, national planning for 2022, and the State budget bill.

"The 2022 national economy plan and budget contain measures to improve as much as possible our population's economic-social situation. This does not mean we will be able to solve all the problems, but we will be able to advance in a more effective way in solving accumulated problems and new problems that arise," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

Besides addressing the Family Code during the new legislative period, lawmakers are expected to analyze bills related to military courts and criminal proceedings, land use planning, and land management.

Pandemic and U.S. blockade impact infant and maternity mortality in Cubahttps://t.co/xauksJimHR pic.twitter.com/GPZtGk8UvB — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) December 20, 2021

All these issues are part of the parliamentary discussion schedule that emerged from the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2019.

The Cuban representatives are meeting in person for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. Previously, through virtual meetings, the lawmakers debated issues related to foreign trade, foreign investment, agriculture, and food industries.

On the last day of the plenary, which will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the literacy campaign, the Prime Minister will make a report of his management to the National Assembly.