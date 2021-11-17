Cuban 15N Leader Yunior Finally Marches, As a Tourist to Madrid

The political operators of the failed provocative march of last November 15 are living from one piece of paper to the next.

In the last few hours, the Facebook group that gathers the provocateurs and all the anti-Cuba mud-slinging machinery based in Miami or Madrid made a fuss about the alleged disappearance of the leader of the provocation and his wife and "demanded proof of life."

It was a new episode of the media escalation to keep alive a non-existent flame after Monday's resounding defeat.

But the lie has short legs. Europa Press has just unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of the art dealer in chief:

Yunior Garcia, main promoter of the marches against the Cuban government, has arrived in Spain.

Government sources have informed Europa Press that Garcia, founder of the Archipelago movement that called for the 15-N protests, has landed in Madrid after applying for a tourist visa.

¡Otro fiasco del imperio en Cuba el 15N! No pasó nada! Miren esta payasada! Decían que "el régimen" tenía secuestrado a Yunior y Dayana, y resulta que ambos salieron sin ser molestados en un vuelo de Iberia y están en Madrid. Ahora hablarán pestes de la "dictadura" cubana pic.twitter.com/aaBmSJSRrS — Atilio Boron (@atilioboron) November 17, 2021

"Another fiasco of the empire in Cuba on 15N! Nothing happened! Look at this farce! They said that "the regime" had kidnapped Yunior and Dayana, and it turns out that both left unbothered on an Iberia flight and are in Madrid. Now they will speak ill of the Cuban "dictatorship"!"

The sources have specified that the Cuban oppositionist, who has traveled on a commercial flight, has arrived in Spain accompanied by his wife, without it being clear for now what his future plans are.

Garcia had to cancel his solo march through the streets of Havana on Sunday after suffering a "cruel, illegal and inhuman blockade."

Cruel, illegal and inhuman blockade? Better to ask 11 million Cubans what that is.

Epilogue from Madrid for this actor's play.