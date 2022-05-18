Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Meets Iranian President in Tehran

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi received Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas on Wednesday within the framework of the 18th Session of the Cuba-Iran Intergovernmental Commission.

During the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Cuba, 13 bilateral cooperation agreements were signed in the sectors of health, food security and modern technology, among others. According to the Iranian Minister of Health, this step will revitalize the two countries' economic, cultural, and commercial ties.

Attending the meeting on the Cuban side were the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, the Director-General of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Emilio Lozada, and the Cuban Ambassador to Iran, Alberto González Casals.

The Iranian side was represented by the Minister of Health and Medical Education, Bahram Einollahi, co-chairman of the Cuba-Iran Intergovernmental Commission and other officials from that portfolio and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The president of Iran and the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba expressed the firm political will of their respective governments to confront the unilateral and coercive measures that the White House illegally imposed against both nations.

Ricardo Cabrisas said that barter, banking cooperation and issues related to mining and mineral industries and geology are among the fields in which the two countries can cooperate, adding that Iran can greatly help Cuba in the production and extraction of minerals.

The meeting reviewed the excellent state of relations between the two countries, noted the high level of political dialogue and agreed on the need to advance in the development and strengthening of economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi referred to the history of medical cooperation between Cuba and Iran, including the production of hepatitis B and coronavirus vaccines, despite the unjust siege imposed on both countries.

Meanwhile, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas said that "it is necessary to work from now on in the elaboration of a coherent plan so that the next Joint Commissions can be implemented until 2026", indicating that both nations have energy sources capable of implementing long-term plans until 2050, among which some were agreed upon at this meeting.