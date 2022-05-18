Cuba Condemns Exclusion of Key Topics at Americas’ Summit

Cuban officials denounced the exclusion of essential topics in the Summit of the Americas to be held next June.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, said that the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held in the U.S. in June, will not embrace the discussion of the region's critical issues, including racism, women's rights, and marginalization.

According to the government representative, the agenda for the Summit does not include the analysis of inequality in access to healthcare services or the impact of coercive measures on nations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that Washington holds the position that no one has been invited yet to the session to be held in Los Angeles. Still, Fernandez de Cossio considers that there are intentions to exclude Cuba from the Summit.

In the current scenario of a possible omission of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, several regional states have announced their non-attendance to the event, should the U.S. stands with the exclusion of these countries. Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador commented about his hopes for President Biden to correct and invite everyone to the Summit of the Americas.

"If a country does not have the capacity to ensure the participation of everyone, it should not assume the commitment to hold a summit in its territory," said Fernandez de Cossio.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that the politic of Washington regarding Cuba has as its primary objective to change the economic-social order, causing the isolation of the Caribbean Island in the international community.