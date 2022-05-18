Day for Cuba Campaign Calls to End Hostile Policy Against Cuba

The Day for Cuba campaign, which will be held in Belgian cities until May 21, kicked off in Brussels on Wednesday.

More than 200 people representing different sectors and countries gathered today n front of the European Parliament in Brussels to demand that the United States put an end to the blockade imposed on Cuba for more than half a century.

The mobilization comes just two days after the U.S. government announced the removal of some restrictions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump aimed at hardening the blockade in the interest of economically asphyxiating the island.

In this regard, participants in the mobilization said that the new move by the Biden administration was insufficient and denounced that the blockade remained unchanged.

The Luxembourg Square, overlooking the European Parliament, is the venue for the mobilization, which receives the support of Cubans living in several European countries, Latin Americans, solidarity associations and Belgian political forces, and members of the European Parliament representatives coming from other social sectors.

"We are here to support the #Cuban people. This criminal #blockade has to stop now and forever!" said Enrique Carmona, representing the @europeanleft at a @EmbacubaBelgica demo in #Belgium���� demanding cessation of the blockade and aggressions against #Cuba����!#UnblockCuba pic.twitter.com/VWuKJzgXck — European Left (@europeanleft) May 18, 2022

The Belgian Coordinating Committee against the Blockade on Cuba and the Cubanismo.be association were present for the occasion, rejecting the severe tightening of the blockade at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic and recognizing Cuba's more than six decades of resistance.

Cuba's ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Yaira Jimenez, thanked the broad support for her country, highlighting the international character of the activity. Europe for Cuba channel announced that it would share details of the activities on social networks.