Mexico Advocates for the End of the US Blockade Against Cuba

On Tuesday, the Mexican President stud against the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba.

During his morning press briefing, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that President Joe Biden should remove the blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S., as it is medieval, genocidal, and far away from fraternal ties, which violates human rights.

The Mexican President told reporters that the Summit of the Americas represents an initial step on the right path; otherwise, it should be inclusive, not exclusive as the one convened.

AMLO highlighted that this start is the first procedure towards lifting a blockade policy that is hitting so many Cubans, banning them from accessing basics. Lopèz-Obrador described this policy as violating human rights, saying it should not be done.

The Mexican head of state said that the Summit rejects the country's sovereign right of its people to govern its own way. He claimed that no nation has the right to intervene in the Island's internal affairs.

In today's presser, AMLO welcomed the loosening of restrictions against Cuba announced yesterday by the Biden administration. He emphasized, however, that it remains a far cry from eliminating the blockade, which he qualified as medieval and genocidal.

He recalled Benito Juarez's famous phrase: "among individuals as well as nations, respect for the rights of others is peace." He added that it is a matter of principle and we are going to wait and see what happens.