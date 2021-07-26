    • Live
News > Cuba

Blinken Pull Out Statement on Cuba, “US Isolated,” Cuba Notice

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not replied to any of the challenges posed by the Cuban Foreign Minister regarding the US role in July 11 protests.

Published 26 July 2021 (14 hours 28 minutes ago)
Opinion

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed on Monday that Joe Biden´s administration will continue its belligerent policy against Cuba. This, as the U.S. put out a statement alongside another 19 countries condemning the island in the aftermath of the July 11 protests.

RELATED:

Let Cuba Live!, Progressive Leaders Around the World Demand

"The United States and the international community (19 countries) will continue to provide support for the Cuban people in their effort to exercise human rights and universal freedoms to which all individuals are entitled," the statement remarks.

Last the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla revealed a draft created in the State Department, by which the U.S. would pressure country members of the Organization of American States (OAS) to condemn Cuba. The Cuban official challenged US authorities but they did not reply.

On Monday Rodríguez Parilla rejected the statement noticing that "the U.S. is now isolated for it could only impose clumsy declaration vs Cuba on 19 governments as compared to the 184 that reject US blockade."

Tags

Cuba-US Relations US blockade on Cuba

People

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla Antony Blinken

by teleSUR/esf-MS
