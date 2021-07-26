Blinken Pull Out Statement on Cuba, “US Isolated,” Cuba Notice

On Monday Rodríguez Parilla rejected the statement noticing that "the U.S. is now isolated for it could only impose clumsy declaration vs Cuba on 19 governments as compared to the 184 that reject US blockade."

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed on Monday that Joe Biden´s administration will continue its belligerent policy against Cuba. This, as the U.S. put out a statement alongside another 19 countries condemning the island in the aftermath of the July 11 protests.

"The United States and the international community (19 countries) will continue to provide support for the Cuban people in their effort to exercise human rights and universal freedoms to which all individuals are entitled," the statement remarks.

US is now isolated for it could only impose clumsy declaration vs Cuba on 19 governments as compared to the 184 that reject US blockade.



It's the pyrrhic result of a week of extreme pressures and unbelievable slanders.@StateDept should be ashamed for the discredit. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 26, 2021

Last the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla revealed a draft created in the State Department, by which the U.S. would pressure country members of the Organization of American States (OAS) to condemn Cuba. The Cuban official challenged US authorities but they did not reply.

On Monday Rodríguez Parilla rejected the statement noticing that "the U.S. is now isolated for it could only impose clumsy declaration vs Cuba on 19 governments as compared to the 184 that reject US blockade."