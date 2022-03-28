Cuba-Vietnam Construction Cooperation Shows a Positive Future

Cuba and Vietnam's Construction Ministers met on Monday in Hanoi. The meeting was intended to carry out exploration, cooperation, and investments prospects in the area.

During the summit, Rene Mesa, Cuban Construction Minister, discussed with his counterpart projects to be implemented on the island and the measures to be taken to give solutions to the technical and administrative difficulties such as material supplies and payments to workers.

The Cuban Minister noted that there had been some changes in Cuba given the updating of the national economic model and the Covid-19 pandemic; hence it is advisable to review the document already signed by both Ministers to speed up the establishment of the agreements.

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Vietnamese Construction Minister, highlighted the importance of joint work in the construction area, fundamental for bilateral collaboration. It can stimulate investments by Vietnamese companies in several fields and the admission of some other companies to the Caribbean Island.

"We would be extraordinarily pleased if the Vietnamese companies continue to make investments in our country because this is a town to which we have been linked for a long time by friendship, "said the Cuban Minister of Construction, René Mesa.

During his working trip to Vietnam until April 3, leading the diplomatic delegation, including Cuban Ambassador Orlando Hernandez, Mesa is scheduled to meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Transportation.