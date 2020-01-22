Cuba Ratifies Solidarity With Venezuela

Victor Gaude, a member of the Cuban Communist Party, called on the people to unite and defend Venezuela, because this nation decides today the sovereignty and dignity of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The member of the secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba, Victor Gaute, today ratified the firm and unchanging solidarity of the island with the Bolivarian Revolution and President Nicolás Maduro.

During the inauguration of the World Anti-Imperialist Meeting held in Caracas, Gaute expressed that the Caribbean nation brings to this event a message of unity, cooperation and solidarity with Venezuela and all the just causes of world.

In his speech, the Cuban representative called on the peoples' to defend peace and to stay nests above the political and ideological differences to stop a new imperialist military intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean, which will damage the independence and sovereignty of the peoples from the Rio Grande to Patagonia.

"Cuba and Venezuela are not responsible for the anger of the peoples who rebel against the neo-liberalism that they intend to impose on blood and fire," he emphasized as well as that the Cuban Revolution will always be next to Venezuela, at any circumstance.

Everything, he said, that everything is happening in the region today is a consequence of the crisis of the political systems, lack of democracy, discrediting conservative parties traditional, historical corruption typical of military dictatorships and the governments of right.

Furthermore, Gaute called on the people to unite and defend Venezuela, because, he stressed, in this nation decides today the sovereignty and dignity of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Survival of the norms of International Law and the Letter of Nations United.

“Fighting for Venezuela is fighting for the integration of the region, for respect for the sovereignty and independence of Our America”, reiterated the party leader Cuban.

After analyzing the political and economic situation that the island is experiencing, and highlighting the achievements reached by the revolutionary process, said that “no matter how hard the aggressions, threats and blackmail, there won't be a single concession.”

Like this South American country, “nothing and nobody intimidates us and freedom once conquered, we will defend it at the price that is necessary,” he said.