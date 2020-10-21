Venezuela: President Maduro Calls For Communal Parliament Law

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced Tuesday the presentation to the next National Assembly a Communal Parliament Law to strengthen the country's Communal Councils structure.

During a videoconference with representatives of the communes throughout the country, the Venezuelan President called for the strengthening and consolidation of the work of these social, political, and economic organizations defined by their local and participatory nature.

The Head of State informed that he would propose to the new Parliament elected next December 6, through the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB), legislation aimed at promoting the consultation with the communal parliament all projects and issues discussed in the nation's legislative body.

Maduro manifested the aspiration of having a National Assembly that constitutes the epicenter of the debate and political dialogue of all sectors of the country.

He underlined the Executive's willingness to act upon all of the agreements made by the communal parliamentary entity, as long as its decisions do not go against the nation.

El Comandante Hugo Chávez nos señaló el camino de la democracia bolivariana, popular, de base, y nosotros, sus hijos e hijas, la construimos día a día junto al pueblo, con amor y compromiso verdadero por la Patria. ¡Vamos Pa’ Lante con el Poder Comunal! pic.twitter.com/SdRIAIK8MK — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 21, 2020

"Commander Hugo Chávez pointed guided the path of Bolivarian, popular, grassroots democracy, and we, his sons and daughters, build it day by day together with the people, with love and true commitment for the Homeland. Let's build Communal Power!"