Venezuela: President Maduro Calls For Communal Parliament Law

During a videoconference with representatives of the communes throughout the country, the Venezuelan President called for the strengthening and consolidation of the work of these social, political, and economic organizations defined by their local and participatory nature.
The Head of State informed that he would propose to the new Parliament elected next December 6, through the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB), legislation aimed at promoting the consultation with the communal parliament all projects and issues discussed in the nation's legislative body.
Maduro manifested the aspiration of having a National Assembly that constitutes the epicenter of the debate and political dialogue of all sectors of the country.
He underlined the Executive's willingness to act upon all of the agreements made by the communal parliamentary entity, as long as its decisions do not go against the nation.
"Commander Hugo Chávez pointed guided the path of Bolivarian, popular, grassroots democracy, and we, his sons and daughters, build it day by day together with the people, with love and true commitment for the Homeland. Let's build Communal Power!"
The President highlighted the strategic vision of the Bolivarian Revolution leader, Hugo Chávez (1954-2013), in building in Venezuela a communal democracy based on the self-government of communities and the development of territorial socialism.
In this sense, the Venezuelan President instructed the organization, installing and deploying 200 communal cities directed through self-government by people's power itself.