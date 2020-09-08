'Cuba To Foster Its Agri-Food Productivity' Diaz-Canel Says

The President highlighted that the use of new technologies will improve rice production.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Monday called for perfecting the use of technologies to develop agriculture and rice production.

During a meeting with experts in food and nutritional sovereignty, he reviewed the prospects to improve grain production and the solutions that can boost its further development.

Cuba's investments in its agriculture have multiplied thanks to the assistance of Japan and Vietnam, which have allowed the Latin American country to access to non-reimbursable funds.

As a result of these funds, the island has bought 199 tractors, 46 self-propelled transplanters, 41 tray seeding machines, and 42 combine harvesters.

Cuba’s National Grain Research Institute announced that there is also a new project of using drones to fly over the fields to make plague analysis and examine the crops’ real efficiency.

Diaz-Canel recognized that these technological improvements in the sowing system and the maintenance of the crops would help to make better decisions and coordinate clear development strategies.

In order to achieve an average of 5 tons of product per hectare, the Cuban government will seek to increase the time of rice production above 240 days per year.