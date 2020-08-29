Cuba: International Airports Set to Resume Operations

Ten international airports in Cuba have received all needed certifications to fully reopen international air travel, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A commission of experts from the ministries of public health, tourism, and transportation, as well as the Civil Aviation Institute of Cuba and the Cuban Aviation Corporation, issued the certification after all airports’ terminals complied with biosecurity protocols to resume activities.

Among the measures to take place upon passenger's arrival and departure are temperature checks, social distancing, and hand disinfection.

Other health measures inside the airports include staff training on biosecurity protocols, cleaning and disinfecting of public spaces, and luggage disinfection.

Cuba closed all its borders in April after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country, affecting international tourism on the island. Now, Cuba is in the process of reopening hotels and other tourism facilities for international tourists.

The Caribbean island is also set to resume classes on September 1, except for Havana and some municipalities in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Artemisa, and Villa Clara provinces presenting complex epidemiological situations.

In a governmental meeting on Friday, Cuban Education Minister Ena Elsa Velasquez presented measures to be implemented in schools, such as the obligatory use of facemasks, regular testing, installation of footbaths at the entrance of all facilities, constant disinfection of hands and surfaces, among others.