Cuba Claims Media Blockade on Its Successes Fighting COVID-19

Cuba is currently undergoing the first phase of human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine called "Soberana 01."

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the little news coverage of Cuba’s health achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are getting in the mainstream media.

This Saturday Foreign Minister Rodriguez took to Twitter to denounce that although Cuba continues to share its medical successes with the world, little information is shared on large media outlets.

"Cuban scientists share their progress with the world, show protocols against the pandemic and results of their own vaccine candidate. However, little information about this is shared. The Cuban agenda is biased. Ignoring or censoring successes is part of the media blockade," Rodriguez tweeted.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, nonetheless, the media coverage in the media is scarce.

Head of epidemiology at Cuba's public health ministry, Francisco Duran, announced that finding a vaccine is a top priority for the Caribbean country. "Finding an efficient vaccine to fight COVID-19 is a top priority for our science and innovation system," Duran said.

In a videoconference with health experts from Senegal, Cuban experts presented this Thursday advances on the Cuban vaccine to the Representative Office of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

