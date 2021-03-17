Cuba To Benefit Over 200,000 Workers With Wage Increase

This policy will be carried out despite the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the U.S. blockade.

Cuba's Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Feito offered an update on new wage increase measures which will benefit over 200,000 workers.

The wage increase will be carried out despite the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the U.S. blockade. It targets sectors such as business, health, and education.

Feito informed that payment for night work hours and weekend shifts will be increased for doctors, stomatologists, nurses, and technicians.

Workers with technical positions linked to the teaching process will also benefit. The measure covers 22,866 professors who have contracts with the Higher Education Ministry and other entities.

The #HelmsBurton Act constitutes a direct attack on Cuba’s sovereignty and on its political and economic system, intends to internationalize the unilateral US blockade against Cuba����.#UnblockCuba pic.twitter.com/gIGu1KM8Kr — Pedro Luis Despaigne (@PedroDespaigne) March 12, 2021

Cuba's Radio and Television Institute (ICRT) and the Culture Ministry are now allowed to determine the payment to workers involved in the production of radio and television programs, animation studios, and audiovisual works.

Feito also announced the establishment of new electricity tariffs for residential sectors. There was also an expansion in medicines with subsidized prices.

"The reform process is advancing... Cuba's future is a prosperous and sustainable society," the Restructuring Task Chairman Marino Murillo said.