Cuban Doctors Finish 3 Months of Humanitarian Work in Honduras

During this time, they assisted over 30,000 citizens in two Honduran departments.

Twenty-five Cuban health workers on Friday returned to the country from Honduras, where they provided medical help to citizens affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

The multidisciplinary team assisted over 30,000 people in the Yoro and Cortes departments, including 78 towns, since they arrived on Dec. 16, 2020.

The Henry Reeve Brigade doctors were virtually received in Cuba by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who congratulated them for the success achieved during their humanitarian mission.

«Caravanas contra el Bloqueo»



In the cities of Miami, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Ottawa and Montreal, groups of protesters spoke out on Sunday against Washington's policies against #Cuba.

https://t.co/2nSsUho3AH — End the blockade ����#WalkingForCuba (@cubasupport) February 28, 2021

Previously, 20 other Cuban doctors had arrived in the Central American country, where they fought against COVID-19 from April to September.

Honduras' National Congress awarded the the medical brigade the Honorary Order of the Commander's Cross for their work against the pandemic in two intensive care units in San Pedro Sula.

Medical cooperation between Cuba and Honduras began in 1998, after Hurricane Mitch. Cuban doctors worked in the country in an interrupted way until the coup d'état against the then-President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009).