Senegal and Cuba Express Disposition to Cooperate in Education

Officials from the Education Ministries of Senegal and Cuba evaluated possibilities for cooperation in the educational sector and reaffirmed their willingness to sign further collaboration agreements, diplomatic sources informed on Thursday.

At the second virtual technical meeting, the Cuban Embassy said that educational leaders from the two countries also exchanged experiences on teachers' training and strategies for comprehensive methods for early childhood education and development.

The two countries also discussed implementing new communications technologies in various educational platforms, the ministries said.

Concluyó exitosamente segunda reunión técnica virtual entre #MINED de Cuba y #MEN de Senegal. Las partes se alistan para firmar Acuerdo que permita poner en marcha las modalidades de la cooperación bilateral. #CubaySenegal|#46yMás pic.twitter.com/yav9Epmrah — Embajada de Cuba en Senegal (@embacubasen) March 10, 2021

"Second virtual technical meeting between #MINED of Cuba and #MEN of Senegal was successfully concluded. The parties are ready to sign an agreement to implement the modalities of bilateral cooperation."

At the first meeting between the two governments, they discussed literacy programs, emphasizing the possibilities of implementing in Senegal the Cuban method "Yo, sí puedo" (Yes, I can).

At the end of the meeting, the two sides described both meetings as fruitful, which allowed them to share common experiences and identify areas of cooperation to benefit both the educational systems of Senegal and Cuba.