Cuba: Communist Party Starts Debates Ahead of Its 8th Summit

The delegates will examine the implementation of the latest reforms related to currency and exchange rate unification and the population's income.

Cuba's Communist Party (PCC) delegates are set to debate several socio-economic proposals in the lead-up to their 8th congress to be held on April 16.

At this meeting, the Cuban communists are expected to thoroughly analyze the performance of their country's economy during the last 4 years and the 2030 National Plan for Social Economic Development.

An update on the party's economic model guidelines will be also analyzed to ensure "consistency" with the terms included in the 2019 Constitution.

From 2016 to 2019, the country's economy experienced moderate growth rates; however, experts forecast a contraction of 11 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

The worsening of the U.S. blockade and the impact of the COVID-19 are among the factors hindering the economic reforms.

"Decisions in the economy cannot, in any case, mean a rupture with the Revolution's ideals of equality and justice and much less break the unity of the majority of the people around the Party," PCC Secretary Raul Castro said.