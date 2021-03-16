Cambridge, Massachusetts Calls To End the Embargo on Cuba

The U.S. city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, unanimously approved a resolution Monday calling for an end to the U.S. embargo against Cuba, still in force despite widespread rejection in the United States and abroad.

Policy Order 2021 #50 calls for “the immediate restoration of engagement with the Republic of Cuba,” urging the U.S. Congress to “pass legislation that will finally end the unsuccessful and harmful 59-year old economic, financial and commercial embargo” as well as the restrictions on travel to and from Cuba.

The complete restoration of trade and travel between the two countries would be beneficial to both, the resolution notes, particularly in the areas of food production, economic opportunities, education, health care, tourism, arts, music, and sports, along with medical and biotechnological research.

The Policy Order was introduced by Councillor Patricia Nolan and co-sponsored by Councillors Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler, Dennis J. Carlone, and Quinton Zondervan.

Councilors Carlone and Zondervan previously introduced a similarly successful Policy Order in October 2020, approved unanimously by the Cambridge City Council, that called for scientific and medical collaboration with Cuba, considering Cuba’s many successful epidemiological and medical approaches to COVID-19, including the development of low-cost vaccines.

Cambridge, a city of 110,000 people across the river from Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is home to both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as to a number of the country’s leading biotechnology and research institutes, including Moderna—developer of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines.

