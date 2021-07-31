Cuba: 2500 Fewer COVID-19 Cases in Matanzas From Week to Week

"All municipalities have started the massive vaccination campaign with the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Abdala and 49,6 percent of its +19 year-old population is fully vaccinated," President Diaz Canel said.

On Saturday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez tweeted COVID-19 situation in Matanzas is slowly improving after reporting 2500 cases less than in the previous week.

The province has shown a decreasing trend in daily COVID-19 infections for two weeks in a row, while active cases have been going down for 5 days in a row.

Despite the decrease in COVID-19 infections, the death toll peaked 33 on Saturday, widely surpassing the so-far daily average of 5 deaths.

"All Matanzas' municipalities have started the massive vaccination campaign with the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Abdala; 49,6 percent of its over 19-year-old population is fully vaccinated. In September, all the adult people from Matanzas will be fully vaccinated," Diaz-Canel said.

Three weeks ago, Matanzas province became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean country, making collapse the local health care system.

Following the beginning of this surge in the western province, the Cuban government sent a Henry Reve brigade and medical supplies to control the situation. The President himself visited the most affected areas to dialogue with the local population.

Cuba is going through the fourth and worst pandemic wave, and so far, it had reported 384.596 COVID-19 cases and 2.758 deaths.