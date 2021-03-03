    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuba Announces Fifth COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

  • A specialist of Finlay Vaccine Institute works on the production of the Soberana 02 COVID-19 vacccine in Cuba.

    A specialist of Finlay Vaccine Institute works on the production of the Soberana 02 COVID-19 vacccine in Cuba. | Photo: Twitter/ @FinlayInstituto

Published 3 March 2021
"Another hit for our Science: Soberana01A, new vaccine candidate (the 5th from Cuba) for convalescents of COVID-19. Its creators reported it in a weekly meeting of experts. Cuban Science continues to provide good news," the Cuban president said via Twitter. 

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Wednesday, a fifth vaccine candidate against COVID-19 called Soberana 01A. This vaccine candidate is explicitly meant for people convalescent from the disease.

The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials indicates that in phase one, "the study includes 60 people between 19 and 59 years old, healthy and without contact with positive cases of COVID-19."

"This news has come to us at a time when it has cost us more work to control new outbreaks," Díaz-Canel said, this as the authorities get ready for a mass vaccination from March.

