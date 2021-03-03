Cuba Announces Fifth COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
"Another hit for our Science: Soberana01A, new vaccine candidate (the 5th from Cuba) for convalescents of COVID-19. Its creators reported it in a weekly meeting of experts. Cuban Science continues to provide good news," the Cuban president said via Twitter.
Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Wednesday, a fifth vaccine candidate against COVID-19 called Soberana 01A. This vaccine candidate is explicitly meant for people convalescent from the disease.
"Another hit for our Science: Soberana01A, new vaccine candidate (the 5th from Cuba) for convalescents of COVID-19. Its creators reported it in a weekly meeting of experts. Cuban Science continues to provide good news," the Cuban president said via Twitter.
The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials indicates that in phase one, "the study includes 60 people between 19 and 59 years old, healthy and without contact with positive cases of COVID-19."
"This news has come to us at a time when it has cost us more work to control new outbreaks," Díaz-Canel said, this as the authorities get ready for a mass vaccination from March.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | As Nicaragua commemorates the 87th anniversary of the assassination of General Sandino, Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega noted the relevance of remembering history and called for an end to the imperialist hostility against Cuba and Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/CPb8zMkvnP