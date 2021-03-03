Cuba Announces Fifth COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

"Another hit for our Science: Soberana01A, new vaccine candidate (the 5th from Cuba) for convalescents of COVID-19. Its creators reported it in a weekly meeting of experts. Cuban Science continues to provide good news," the Cuban president said via Twitter.

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Wednesday, a fifth vaccine candidate against COVID-19 called Soberana 01A. This vaccine candidate is explicitly meant for people convalescent from the disease.

Another hit of our Science: #Soberana01A is a new vaccine candidate (the 5th of #Cuba) for #COVID19 convalescents. The news was given by the creators of the vaccine in the weekly expert briefing session. Cuban Science keeps giving us good news. #SomosCuba #LivingCuba pic.twitter.com/2wPjBlanrW — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 3, 2021

The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials indicates that in phase one, "the study includes 60 people between 19 and 59 years old, healthy and without contact with positive cases of COVID-19."

"This news has come to us at a time when it has cost us more work to control new outbreaks," Díaz-Canel said, this as the authorities get ready for a mass vaccination from March.