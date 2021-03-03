Cuba: International Film Festival Santiago Alvarez Kicks Off

The Santiago Alvarez Documentary Film Festival will take place online, and the festival will broadcast its programming on Cuba's public television through the Multivision channel. The initiative aims to strengthen the public's access to culture, a major asset in Cuba and one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Documentary Film Festival Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam, one of the most important within Latin America, kicked off on Wednesday in Cuba.

This 19th edition is dedicated to Vietnam, the scenario of filmmaker Santiago Álvarez's masterpiece "Hanoi, Tuesday 13," which chronicles from the ground the U.S. war on the Asian country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban authorities announced on February 20 the cancelation of the most important cinema events of 2021, including the second edition of Havana's International Film Festival scheduled for March well as Gibara's International Film Festival and the Young Filmmakers Showcase.

Entre los días 3 y 8 de marzo se celebrará el XIX Festival Internacional de Documentales Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam. Esta edición online estará dedicada al cine documental vietnamita.@AlvarezOficina

����������������https://t.co/SMCYeiBpB6#CubaEsCultura #CineCubano #ICAIC pic.twitter.com/s505qeKgwo — Cubacine ICAIC (@cubacineicaic) February 26, 2021

"The XIX Santiago Álvarez in Memoriam International Documentary Film Festival will be held from March 3 to 8. This online edition will be dedicated to Vietnamese documentary cinema."

"We join the feeling of all the creators and the public that every year they faithfully await the successful development of these events," Cuban Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic) said in a statement.

However, the Santiago Alvarez Documentary Film Festival will take place online, and the festival will broadcast its programming on Cuba's public television through the Multivision channel. The initiative aims to strengthen the public's access to culture, a significant asset in Cuba and one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programming includes films such as They Say I'm Your Teacher(2019), directed by Catherine Murphy and Lucy Massie-Phenix, dedicated to the African-American beautician Bernice Robinson; the award-winner film Born in the Gambia by Spaniard filmmaker Natxo Leuza Fernández which features the life of children under the threat of religious practices and Santiago Alvarez's work among others.

The Festival and its programming will be available from March 3 to March 8 on the Youtube platforms of the ICAIC and the Cuban Ministry of Culture.



