Europe for Cuba: World Caravan Against Economic Blockade

Numerous voices continue to rise worldwide, demanding an end to the economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. on Cuba for more than 60 years, aggravated during the Trump administration.

The "Europe for Cuba" channel on the YouTube platform has called for a worldwide caravan on March 27 against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade and aggression imposed by the United States on the island, which has been in force for six decades.

In its 20th video, the platform that broadcasts through the audiovisual network YouTube called on people of solidarity around the planet to be part of the initiative.

"We urge all those in solidarity from the five continents to participate in the caravan for the lifting of the blockade on Cuba on Saturday, March 27, in all corners of the world," it stressed.

The channel also acknowledged the holding of caravans in U.S. and Canadian cities to demand the end of the blockade and build bridges of love between Washington and Havana.

The arrival on January 20 of President Joe Biden to the White House increased demands in the United States and globally to resume rapprochement with Cuba and reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's aggressions, whose administration issued more than 230 measures to tighten the blockade.

The Trump administration ignored calls from the UN, the European Union, and other forums not to apply unilateral sanctions that would further complicate the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic.