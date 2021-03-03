80 Democrats Call on Biden to Reverse "Cruel" Sanctions on Cuba

A large group of U.S. congressmen called on President Joe Biden to repeal Trump's "cruel" sanctions on Cuba and adopt a constructive approach toward the island.

A total of 80 U.S. Democrat lawmakers, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday calling for a repeal of the "cruel" sanctions adopted by former President Donald Trump against Cuba: "Cuban families in distress can be helped and thus promote a more constructive approach," the letter indicated.

The legislators urged the U.S. president to renew the diplomatic commitment with the Caribbean island, asking him to sign an immediate decree to end restrictions on travel and remittances.

Likewise, they asked the newly elected President to reverse Trump's recent politicized decision to "reinstate Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism" since such inclusion contributes to harming the economy.

Thank you to the 80 members of Congress who've shown they have a heart for the Cuban people by joining the call to reverse Trump's callous maximum pressure campaign on Cuba!����������������#EndCubaEmbargohttps://t.co/tnf7hCg0mX — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 3, 2021

The aforementioned letter, promoted by Representatives Bobby Rush, Gwen Moore, and Barbara Lee, long-time supporters of dialogue with Havana, has been supported by leaders of the influential House Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, and Appropriations committees.

Likewise, a group of 25 Members of the European Parliament supported and defended the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Cuba, Spaniard Alberto Navarro, for the open letter he addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden. In his missive, which bears the signature of some 790 figures, Navarro asks Biden, among other issues, for "the lifting of the US embargo on the island [...] as well as non-interference in Cuban affairs."

During Trump's term, Washington resumed the systematic sanctions and pressures against Havana, ending the rapprochement brought about by his predecessor Barack Obama (2009-2017). However, the anti-Cuban policy of the former tycoon was condemned by several countries and international organizations.