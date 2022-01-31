Europe for Cuba: Marathon Against the US Blockade

On Monday, the Europe for Cuba channel coordinators disclosed some details on the marathon scheduled for April 2 and 3 aimed to denounce the blockade imposed on Cuba for the U.S.

Coordinators of the Europe for Cuba channel, Jose Antonio Toledo and Patricia Perez, released on Monday some of the details on the arrangements for the media marathon convoked for April 2 and 3 to denounce and condemn the U.S blockade against Cuba.

The coordinators explained to Prensa Latina they have plans to do a 24-hour uninterrupted transmission via social media, radio, television, and the written press, alongside the contribution from different continents' media, including alternative media.

Every media outlet which will participate in the marathon against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed on Cuba would report through its usual platform details about the criminal policy applied by Washington for over 60 years, comprising how it has affected Cuban people.

Toledo and Perez stated that Europe for Cuba channel would accompany the new solidarity campaign, which will include interviews videos and, above all, will give space to the broadcasts of the channels and stations involved.

Speaking on the Russian YouTube channel Europe for Cuba, Toledo offered details about the “24 hours against the blockade” media marathon, convened for April 2 and 3 by organizations and movements in solidarity with the island in Europe.



��https://t.co/HMUsgqeGV7 pic.twitter.com/rzcw5pjLRy — Cuba Vs Bloqueo (@cubavsbloqueo) January 27, 2022

They noted that they consider that most American countries will join the action of repudiating the U.S blockade. They added the channel would continue working alongside partners to achieve the condemnation to be heard worldwide.

Referring to the contents of the program, they called for the freedom of each participant in the marathon to contribute with ideas and ways of reaching their audiences with the denunciation, which could comprise testimonies, points of view, and expert opinions on a policy that violates International Law and Human rights, repeatedly rejected by the UN.