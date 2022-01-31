US Earmarks Millions of Dollars on Negative News About Cuba

In an article published in U.S. media, journalist and political analyst W. T. Whitney Jr. explained that the recipients of the funds find or invent information unfavorable to Cuba’s image and disseminate it.

People's World, a U.S. leftist newspaper, reported that the White House earmarks millions of dollars to collect bad news on Cuba and spread it inside the island. According to the publication, Washington gives money to a group of organizations to have it transferred to Cuban real or imaginary opposition groups, both within the island and in other countries.

The news items are mainly associated with Cubans' complaints about shortages, bureaucracy, low wages and living with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The groups that transfer money from the United States to disgruntled elements in Cuba and elsewhere are key to this criminal operation, endorsed by the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, explained the activist and defender of Cuba. Interfering in the conduct of Cuba's internal affairs violates the norms of international law regarding national sovereignty, the analyst commented.

https://t.co/N9FOdG9ehZ Tracey Eaton, of the Cuba Money Project, has said that the State Dept, USAID, & the US Agency for Global Media have all "financed programs to support Cuban artists, journalists, bloggers and musicians" — The Wub (@The_Wub_) July 18, 2021

According to Whitney, the National Endowment for Democracy is one of the two big-money facilitators. Founded in 1983, it is a non-governmental organization funded exclusively by the U.S. Congress.

The foundation received large amounts of money from the federal government to intervene in Cuba in 2020, with sums ranging from 20,000 to 650,000 dollars.

The list includes 42 groups: Asociacion Diario de Cuba, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and Cubalex, and the total amount granted to them totals 5,077,788 dollars.

Even though the National Endowment for Democracy has the word "democracy" in its name - it actually funds opposition groups worldwide to better enable the US to dictate to targeted countries in #Africa, #Asia, & #LatinAmerica. pic.twitter.com/k9jsIUUIAd — Brian Berletic (@brian_berletic) January 27, 2022

He explained that the State Department's Agency for International Development (USAID) is another group that sends money to the counterrevolution.

On October 23, 2021, the website "Cuba Money Project," run by journalist Tracey Eaton, reported on USAID's disbursements in September. The total amount of money delivered to 12 organizations was 6,669,000 dollars.