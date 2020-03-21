Cuba Sends 144 Health Workers to Combat the Covid-19 in Jamaica

Cuba has also sent its doctors to Venezuela and Suriname over the last days.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Saturday announced that his country is sending a medical brigade to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic in Jamaica, a Caribbean country that has been going through a severe economic and political crisis for the past years.

"For more than 60 years of revolution, Cuba and our people have defended solidarity as a principle. Evidence of this is the departure for Jamaica of a Cuban medical brigade made up of 144 health collaborators. We'll face the Covid-19 together and cooperating," Rodriguez tweeted.

These 144 health workers are members of the Henry Reeve Brigade, a group of doctors specializing in disasters and epidemics.

On Friday night, 136 Cuban doctors also traveled to Venezuela to collaborate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Nuevas medidas en #Cuba vs #COVID19 nos fortalecen. Como dijo Pdte @DiazCanelB: Contamos con "un sistema de salud pública para todos, una comunidad científica consagrada, y un sistema de defensa civil eficaz, un Partido y Gbno, que ponen a los cubanos en el centro de su atención" pic.twitter.com/U8S0FgRdtE — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 21, 2020

The new measures in Cuba against Covid-19 strengthen us. "We have a public health system for everyone, an established scientific community, an effective civil defense system, a party, and a government that put Cubans at the center of their attention," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

They will be dedicated mainly to training the population and professionals in the health assessment of the areas of residence and the treatment of patients in the states of Miranda, La Guaira, and the Capital District.

Venezuela’s Health Minister Carlos Alvarado appreciated the solidarity gesture of the Caribbean revolutionaries and indicated that they are part of a group of 2,000 Cuban doctors who will work with the communities.

Cuban local media also indicated that 50 doctors left for Suriname.