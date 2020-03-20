Cuba Sends 53 Doctors and Nurses to Fight Covid-19 in Italy

The Cubans, who traveled to Sierra Leone to fight the Ebola virus in 2014, ​​will arrive in Lombardy.

Cuban health authorities announced on Thursday that the country will send 53 health professionals to Lombardy, Italy, to help contain the new coronavirus pandemic.

The 53 doctors and nurses have experience in caring for these types of diseases. In 2014, they traveled to Sierra Leone in West Africa to fight the Ebola virus.

According to Cuban authorities, the arrival in Lombardy will take place next Saturday, March 21.

The regional health counselor Giulio Gallera announced that the European country "requested medical support from Cuba given the shortage of health personnel in Italian hospitals."

Giulio Gallera, Consejero de Bienestar de la Región de Lombardía (foco de coronavirus en Italia): "Tendremos personal de Venezuela, China, Cuba, son médicos a los que obviamente les daremos un lugar para vivir, pero necesitamos las habilidades de todos". pic.twitter.com/PGcQ5oLSCD — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) March 14, 2020