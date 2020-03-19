    • Live
Ecuador

Ecuador's CONAIE Asks President To Restore Relations with Cuba
    CONAIE representatives | Photo: EFE/File photo

Published 19 March 2020 (23 hours 56 minutes ago)
Ecuador so far has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, and authorities have banned all public activities. 

The main Indigenous organization of Ecuador CONAIE issued a statement Thursday urging the right-wing government of Lenin Moreno to re-establish diplomatic relations with Cuba so the population could have access to Cuban medicines and expertise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In such a global crisis, the humanity requires that all governments cease ideological stances and cooperate for the well-being of their peoples," reads the communique.

They especially emphasized the need to access Interferon alpha 2B known to be effective in China and Spain, "not as a cure," "but in support with other medicines." 

Ecuador’s government on Saturday announced the closure of its borders from Sunday to all foreign travelers due to the spread of the coronavirus, after local authorities confirmed a second death from the infection.

by teleSUR / md-MS
