Ecuador's CONAIE Asks President To Restore Relations with Cuba

Ecuador so far has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, and authorities have banned all public activities.

The main Indigenous organization of Ecuador CONAIE issued a statement Thursday urging the right-wing government of Lenin Moreno to re-establish diplomatic relations with Cuba so the population could have access to Cuban medicines and expertise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In such a global crisis, the humanity requires that all governments cease ideological stances and cooperate for the well-being of their peoples," reads the communique.

They especially emphasized the need to access Interferon alpha 2B known to be effective in China and Spain, "not as a cure," "but in support with other medicines."

Instamos al gobierno ecuatoriano @Lenin a restablecer relaciones diplomáticas con Cuba para ayuda en medicamentos para tratamiento #Covid_19.

En esta crisis global la humanidad requiere que los gobiernos cesen posturas ideológicas y cooperen por el bienestar de sus habitantes. pic.twitter.com/mB9z943KCk — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) March 19, 2020

Ecuador’s government on Saturday announced the closure of its borders from Sunday to all foreign travelers due to the spread of the coronavirus, after local authorities confirmed a second death from the infection.