Blinken Says US Amidst Comprehensive Cuba Policy Review

On June 29, during an interview with journalist Lucia Duraccio of the Italian channel RAI TG1, references to Cuba were recorded by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the interview, the Italian journalist asked Blinken, "a few days ago, the United States voted against the UN resolution to end the embargo on Cuba. It was, if I remember correctly, the 29th time. While 184 countries voted in favor. Why is Cuba still the enemy? I mean, is the dialogue initiated by former President Obama over for good?"

The U.S. Secretary of State responded by stating, "We are in the midst of a review of our Cuba policy. President Biden has been in office for about six months. There's been a lot of things to do."

Blinken continued by clarifying that "there was an immediate focus on revitalizing our relationships with our partners and allies, like Italy, re-engaging with multilateral institutions, re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement, re-engaging with the World Health Organization, and convening a leaders' summit on climate.:

In the interview, Blinken stated that U.S. priorities under the Biden Administration have been "the G7, which has made very important progress with all our countries working together. On covid, a billion vaccines for the world, on climate, working to prevent the financing of coal plants, the largest contributor to global emissions. A very strong and important agenda, both bilaterally with our closest partners and multilaterally in these international bodies."

