Cuba Pays Tribute to Martyrs on July 26, National Rebellion Day

68 years after the heroic attack on the Moncada barracks, Cuba faces the intensified US blockade and a resurgence of COVID-19.

In the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia and on behalf of Army General Raúl Castro, Cubans paid tribute this Monday, July 26, with floral offerings to the heroes and martyrs of the assault on the Moncada Barracks, which took place in 1953.

In this regard, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the significance of the date known as National Rebellion Day for the Caribbean island, when military fortresses were stormed to overthrow the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

"July 26 taught us not to be daunted by setbacks and to grow with ingenuity and determination," the Cuban foreign minister expounded on his account on the social network Twitter.

"Today, we face the genocidal economic, commercial and financial blockade that uses the COVID-19 pandemic as an ally in its unconventional war against Cuba," said Rodriguez, who maintained that Cuban territory is entirely sovereign.

As part of the commemoration, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated along with 100 students and workers in a volunteer workday to support the harvest of vegetables at the UEB Granja Boyeros, of the Empresa Agropecuaria Metropolitana.

After finishing the work, the Cuban leader talked with the young people about the challenges and projections of the country, accompanied by the anti-terrorist fighter and national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR).

El 26 de julio nos enseñó a no amilanarnos ante reveses y a crecernos con ingenio y empeño.



Hoy enfrentamos el bloqueo genocida que usa la pandemia como aliada, en su guerra no convencional vs Cuba.#CubaSoberana es #MiMoncadaHoy junto a todo un pueblo.

"July 26th taught us not to be discouraged in the face of setbacks and to grow with ingenuity and determination. Today we face the genocidal blockade that uses the pandemic as an ally in its unconventional war vs. Cuba. #CubaSoberana is #MyMoncadaToday together with an entire people."

The Cuban president stressed the need to multiply the existing spaces for dialogue, as well as the importance of young people to propose how to build a better country with everything, about the recent demonstrations in the country, instigated and manipulated from abroad, in a context of shortage of supplies, pandemic outbreak, and intensification of the U.S. blockade against the country.

For his part, from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (AlBA-TCP), Secretary Sacha Llorenti explained the significance of the date of July 26 in Cuba.

"A handful of men first stormed a barracks, then took the sky by storm. His living example guides our steps. Glory to Fidel!" said Llorenti on his social networks.

On July 26, 1953, a group of young people united in the Centennial Generation of the national hero, José Martí, and led by the commander in chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, stormed the Moncada barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, to overthrow Batista.

Although the action failed and many of the revolutionaries were tortured and imprisoned, the Moncada assault was impregnated as a significant event in the future triumph of the revolution and the course of the history of the Cuban homeland.