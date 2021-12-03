Cuba Reiterates Its Commitment To Fulfill the UN’s 2030 Agenda

Cuban diplomat Marlen Redondo pointed out at the ongoing session of the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development (UNIDO) in Vienna, that Cuba still faces important challenges and obstacles to achieve sustainable development.

At the session, Cuba reiterated its commitment to carry out the objectives and implementation established by the UN for the 2030 Agenda, especially in industrial and sustainable development.

Redondo stressed that among these challenges are the epidemiological situation suffered by the world caused by the pandemic, along with the double condition of Cuba as a small island state and a low-income country.

She adds that Cuba suffers one of the most severe and prolonged system of unilateral sanctions applied against any State, referring to the economic and financial blockade imposed for 60 years by the United States.

"Cuba highlighted at the UN the usefulness of science in development and society in general, which requires more solid support from multilateral organizations, at a time when COVID-19 has presented a challenge without precedents."

The Cuban diplomat further denounced the tightening of this siege by the previous U.S. administration of Donald Trump.

She also highlighted Cuba's efforts for the development of its economic, social and environmental progress.

Redondo declared that this persistence is based on the will of state policy and the knowledge of the professionals in society along with the importance of specific alliances that assist in the path towards sustainable development.